Good offering of heavy cattle at this week's Forbes sales

Yarding 23,900 (down 600 on last week)
Numbers remained similar this sale and quality continues to be mixed.
There was a good offering of trade and heavyweight lambs penned along with the plainer secondary types.
There was also a large percentage of hoggets yarded.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market that fluctuated with quality. Trade weight lambs 20-24kg sold from $155 to $213/head.
Heavyweights to 26kg received from $205 to $225 with extra heavyweights selling from $214 to $283/head.
Heavy Merino hoggets sold from $107 to $134 with crossbreds ranging from $105 to $143/head.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and quality was again very mixed.
Prices fluctuated with quality but showed a cheaper trend.
Merino ewes sold from $72 to $132/head. Crossbred ewes received from $72 to $138 and Dorpers reached $110/head.
Heavy Merino wethers topped at $149/head.
Yarding 1039 (up 128 on last week)
Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 1039 head.
Quality was mixed but improved from the previous sale with a good offering of heavy cattle penned.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market.
Yearling steers to feed eased with middleweights selling from 330 to 430c and heavyweights ranging in price from 342 to 410c/kg.
The better finished types to processors sold from 350 to 380c/kg.
The heifer portion held steady with those to feed receiving from 340 to 380c/kg.
Processors paid from 310 to 380c/kg for the finished types.
Heavy steers and bullocks lifted to receive from 337 to 370c/kg.
Grown heifers sold from 300 to 349c/kg.
A handy offering of cows held firm.
Heavy 2 score selling from 250 to 285c and 3&4 score ranged from 176 to 290c/kg.
The next pig sale is on Friday, February 17 at Central West Livestock Exchange. Agents VC Reid Smith Lviestock.
