Court: Drink driver had a reading of 0.268 when he drove into gates

Gooloogong man returns 0.268 alcohol reading

Updated February 14 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:05pm
A Gooloogong man will be off the road for eight months after pleading guilty to drink driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.268 when he came before Cowra Local Court to answer the charge.

