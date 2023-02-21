The first meeting of the Lachlan Branch in 2023 was held at The Leagues Club in Parkes on February 6.
After general business our Guest Speaker was Mary Tom an inaugural member of the National Trust.
Mary has been a long-term member in fact she attended the first meeting. These are some excerpts from her talk.
The State Organisation of National Trust was encouraging regions to form local branches.
On Wednesday 16th June 1982 a group of women was gathered at Bartley's Creek, the home of Peter and Pixie Tom.
Invited were The Chairman of the Central West Branch Mrs Jean Mary Fagan and Vice President Mrs Sheila Higgin who spoke about the work and responsibilities involved forming a branch. Mrs Jean Stitt of Forbes and Mrs Pat Hurley of Condobolin proposed to form a regional committee in that area.
The new committee elected were President Pixie Tom, Vice Presidents Mrs McLennan of Dubbo and Pat Hurley and Secretary Jean Stitt. Treasurer was Mr Norm Cox from Dubbo.
On returning to Dubbo, he informed them that Dubbo was also forming a branch so he was resigning. At the next meeting Mary Tom was asked to take on the position.
The Branch was named Western Region, which later became the Lachlan Branch of National Trust.
Meetings were held in members' homes and in public centres subsequently as the numbers grew. A trading table was used to help finances along with functions and trips to other properties.
We also helped financially in our area with National Trust properties at Dundullimal, Dubbo and Miss Trail's house in Bathurst.
The women's committee held Open House and Gardens in NSW twice a year which we were able to attend and help the committees. We hope these will continue.
An active member of the National Trust Work Force isn't just someone to fill in time. It is a chance to make a difference!
If interested, please contact your local president of the Lachlan branch. (At present Jennifer Purdie on 0488 935 570).
Throughout the years The National Trust of Australia has attracted many dedicated people who have striven to protect our unique State history. Preservation and conservation of our built and natural assets, care of collection of items and regions of bushland.
Our next meeting in Forbes will be held on Monday March 27 at 58 McDonald St.
Contact Jennifer Purdie for further information on 0488 935 570.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.