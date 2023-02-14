Every student at Eugowra Public School has a new uniform, even shoes and socks, and it's all thanks to the ongoing help of Rotarians far and wide.
When Eugowra was devastated by flooding of unprecedented levels, the district's Rotary clubs and those stretching to the Blue Mountains and Sydney dropped everything to help its community.
Exactly three months on and with recovery expected to last many more - like so many others, Rotarians are still helping in every way they can.
Among the latest aid, led and coordinated by the Parkes Rotary Club, has been providing the funds from leftover fundraising dollars so that all 27 students at Eugowra Public had new sets of uniforms - winter as well - for 2023.
The school's P&C were also able to include a pack of name labels and vouchers to local business Cahill's Footwear for families to purchase school shoes at either of its Parkes or Forbes stores.
"Rotary have been so wonderful to deal with, as have Parkes Worklocker and Kingfisher Orange who understood the urgency with our orders and made everything so easy," Eugowra Public School principal Carmel Doyle said.
"Parents have expressed how grateful they are not to have had the financial burden of back to school costs during this hard time.
"Eugowra Public School is very appreciative for the support and generosity we have received to be able to assist our families."
From around the district to Northbridge, Carlingford, Beecroft and North Rocks Rotary clubs in Sydney and others in the Blue Mountains, more than $20,000 has been raised for flood relief in Eugowra from fundraising events and initiatives.
Parkes Rotary president Robert Shore says that number could even be $30,000 or well past it "by the end of it" as a number of initiatives are still going.
Robert, along with a handful of others from Orange, spent every day for four weeks in Eugowra, leading the bulk of the relief effort, upon request from Resilience NSW.
"That's been a huge job," he said.
"Firstly we began by providing people with gas bottles; incidental groceries like fruit, bread, milk, butter; even ice.
"We've been managing all of the donations, clothes, managing the kitchen and food.
"There's been a mountain of donations from all around... Businesses have been very good donating items.
"The big thing [was] to stay and help until the shop opened."
About 250 Rotarians in total were on the ground, coming from Parkes and district clubs in Cowra, Orange and Canberra.
Since demand slowed down, Robert said they've had some big working bees to sort through the last of the donations at the Eugowra Showground.
Parkes Rotary has also coordinated the distribution of citronella candles to families along the Lachlan River and Goobang Creek, out to Molong and Cudal and areas that still had water lying about.
They received seven pallets of thousands of candles, all donated from the Rotary Australian Districts National Flood Relief Support program.
"The idea came from the Northern Rivers floods, they were very effective," Robert said.
Rotary's attention will now focus on larger projects in Eugowra as part of the Rotary Australia World Community Service grants.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
