Forbes Advocate

What's on in and around Forbes

Updated February 23 2023 - 8:59am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Pascoe congratulates our 2021 Sportsperson of the Year winner Haylee Redfern.

GARDEN CLUB AGM

February 28

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.