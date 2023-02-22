What's on in and around Forbes

Forbes Shire Council will be celebrating International Women's Day on Tuesday 7 March with an exciting and celebrated guest speaker - Dr Neryl East. You are invited to join us in Lions Park from 6.45am for yoga and meditation with Cherie from The Backroom followed by breakfast by the lake and some great entertainment. Tickets 123tix.com.au If you are from outside of Eugowra 2806 we just ask for a donation at the door with any funds raised going to our GIVIT Eugowra Flood Appeal. This appeal helps residents to replace household items that were lost.