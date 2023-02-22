What's on in and around Forbes

February 28
The Forbes Garden Club's annual meeting is on at 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 28 at the Northside Chapel.
Wednesday, March 1
Eugowra SES will be holding a volunteer information night at the Eugowra bowling club from 7pm to 8pm on Wednesday, March 1. Find out what is required to be a volunteer with the NSW SES or go online to the website https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer/
This month
Informal community meetings will be held to discuss the reclassification of park space in Forbes, at: Alma Sharp Park: 5pm, Monday 27 February; Gale Street Park: 5pm, Wednesday 1 March; Paul Wenz Park: 5pm, Thursday 2 March. There will also be a community meeting at the Forbes Town Hall on 5pm on Tuesday 11 April 2023 to consult on the proposed park reclassification. Registration to speak at the town hall meeting is required, this form and the draft plan are available on the council website. The public exhibition period concludes on 10 March 2023. Formal submissions are required by March 10.
Saturday, March 4
The Donny Schatz Charity Bowls Day returns to the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club. Rally a team of three, chip in $25 per person to join the fun and raise funds for CanAssist. Lots of prizes on the day. Names in 9am for 10am start.
Saturday, March 4
The Annual Awards presentation is to be held on Saturday March 4 at the Forbes Golf & Sportsman's Hotel commencing at 2.30pm. Adults $25 and Children (12 years & under) $15. To assist with catering all tickets need to be purchased by 5.00pm Friday 24th February online at 123tix.com.au
Saturday, March 4
Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Storer with her talented brother, Greg, scrapping the entry fee for their March 4 show in Eugowra. As part of their national tour, promoting their new album, Storer, they want to bring the community together with their show next month at the Eugowra Showground. Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. Book your tickets through www.123tix.com.au
Sunday, March 5
Grab your mates, your family and head down to Victoria Park on the morning of Sunday 5 March and register for Clean Up Australia day with Forbes Shire Council. The more the merrier!
Tuesday, March 7
Forbes Shire Council will be celebrating International Women's Day on Tuesday 7 March with an exciting and celebrated guest speaker - Dr Neryl East. You are invited to join us in Lions Park from 6.45am for yoga and meditation with Cherie from The Backroom followed by breakfast by the lake and some great entertainment. Tickets 123tix.com.au If you are from outside of Eugowra 2806 we just ask for a donation at the door with any funds raised going to our GIVIT Eugowra Flood Appeal. This appeal helps residents to replace household items that were lost.
March 11 and 12
Bogan Gate is 125 years old! After the original date in October was cancelled due to forecast heavy rains, the weekend-long celebrations were moved to March 11 and 12. With plenty to see and do, from official openings and a village fair to memorabilia displays and trips back in time, the weekend promises to be big and special. The village fair is at Bogan Gate Golf Club and will include a huge working display of vintage machinery and cars, Kids Zone, face painting, live music, market stalls and food vans.
Saturday, March 18
Eugowra's annual over 35s masters rugby league tournament is coming to Spooner Oval in 2023, with teams signing up in great numbers already. This is going to be a great community day with music, food and fundraising for Eugowra. Go online to eugowramasters.com to check out the raffle items and get your tickets.
Tuesday, March 21
These workshops provide rural communities with an opportunity to discuss topics such as depression and suicide in the bush - and they're being brought to Forbes by Rabobank. The Forbes workshop is Tuesday, March 21 from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Forbes Golf & Sportsman's Hotel, 17 Parkes Road, Forbes. Participants are able to register attendance via the link, however walk-ins are also welcome. Registration will assist for catering purposes.
Saturday, March 25
Central West Lachlan Landcare is thrilled to welcome Costa Georgiadis to speak at the annual Landcare dinner at Bogan Gate. Catering by Eat Your Greens. Tickets on sale through www.stickytickets.com.au/BBXHR and there is a bus from Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.