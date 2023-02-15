Forbes Advocate

Phoebe's biggest fans: junior cricketers treated to seats at Women's National Cricket League match

February 16 2023 - 6:30am
Junior cricketers from Forbes enjoyed a great day out at the Women's National Cricket League match between NSW and ACT in Orange last Sunday.

Local News

