Phoebe's biggest fans: junior cricketers treated to seats at Women's National Cricket League match

Junior cricketers from Forbes enjoyed a great day out at the Women's National Cricket League match between NSW and ACT in Orange last Sunday.
The initiative was organised by the Cricket NSW Foundation, in conjunction with Transport for NSW, and provided youngsters who have undergone tough times due to recent flooding.
Local were offered a wonderful opportunity to watch elite cricket, meet their heroes and take part in on-field activities during the lunch break.
Transport for NSW provided the Cricket NSW Foundation with a grant to pay for the bus to travel from Forbes to Orange and back again.
Local cricket fans had front row seats to the competition between NSW Breakers - including Orange's own Phoebe Litchfield - and ACT Meteors.
Andrew Glasson, president of the Forbes Junior Cricket Association, said the impact the visit had on the kids was profound.
"It was a fantastic experience. Everyone had so much fun," he said.
"Emma Hughes and Hannah Darlington were great to talk to and the children loved playing with them on the field during the lunch break too."
The uplifting project was proudly funded by the NSW Government in association with the Cricket NSW Foundation.
The Cricket NSW Foundation is the charitable arm of Cricket NSW.
The Cricket NSW Foundation aims to raise $10 million by 2025 so that they can deliver cornerstone projects and use cricket to substantially improve the lives of people in our communities.
You can donate online.
