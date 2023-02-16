Forbes Advocate

Robin Lyell wins shoot-out as ladies golf returns to course

By The Roving Reporter
February 16 2023 - 11:00am
Ladies golf shoot-out runner up Sarah Black and winner Robin Lyell. Picture supplied.

The 2022 Ladies Shoot Out was held on Sunday February 12 with the top ten players lining up for the showdown.

