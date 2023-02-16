Robin Lyell wins shoot-out as ladies golf returns to course

The 2022 Ladies Shoot Out was held on Sunday February 12 with the top ten players lining up for the showdown.
The winner was Robin Lyell with a slick 9 holes and a par on the final hole.
Runner up was Sarah Black who also played well and was happy to have achieved her best result so far.
Now in its 13th year our loyal sponsors - Kevin Miller, Luke Whitty and Matt Lennon, Forbes Golfers Association, Pro Shop and Sally Crosby - were pleased to see it run after the challenges of last year's floods.
First time players this year were Julie Scott and Ann Maree Gaffney who were not used to the crowd watching on however enjoyed their day and were joined by Rose Carroll, Enid Baker, Heather Davidson, Jenny Fletcher, Kerry Stirling and Ev Uphill.
The 2023 Ladies Competition gets underway on Wednesday March 1 and our 2022 lunch and presentation is Sunday February 26.
All players and friends are welcome, it will be held at the Golfie.
Please put your name down or ring Robin on 0428 635 558.
