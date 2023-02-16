Bus safety starts here: kinders buckle up for ride to big school

The next generation of kindergarten students has navigated a big part of big school - the buses.
With the support of NRMA, Forbes Bus Lines and police, kindergarten students at our local schools are this week learning all about bus safety.
The program focuses on making bus safety fun for kindergarten students and includes classroom discussions and an educational bus ride to put everything they've learned into practice.
Children learn to:
