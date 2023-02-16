Heated pool users can look forward to being back in the water this winter after a two-year closure.
May 1, 2023, has been named the date for handover to pool users in a report to Forbes Shire Council's February meeting.
Contractors have been engaged to complete internal building works and reline the pool, the report to councillors says, with "a strong emphasis to stay on track with the program".
It's news the committee and members have been waiting for.
The doors to Forbes' community-operated heated pool closed in May 2021, with the committee reluctant for the work to be carried out in winter but told the council had to work with the contractor's availability.
The pool, built with community-raised funds in the late 1960s, was in line for a $550,000 upgrade funded in 2019.
It was hoped, at the time of closure, that the work would be complete by September 2021.
By then we had entered another lockdown and it was explained that COVID-19 restrictions on tradies travelling from Sydney had "stifled" progress. The council also had to source further funding to compliment the original $550,000 grant.
In March 2022, councillors were told staff expected handback from the contractor in April, but also raised concerns about supply issues and the impact of flood devastation in other regions.
In September 2022, councillors were advised external works were complete and they were looking at a quote on the internal works on new amenities.
In October, councillors' request for information was deferred to the confidential section of their meeting.
"I've never seen so many cranky people in our community," Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance said at the time.
"I'm pretty sure all the councillors are copping this. We've been giving them dates going back to last year."
In November 2022, floodwaters went through both the Olympic and heated pool, putting a halt to work on the new changerooms and showers and causing damage.
Those works are to resume this month.
New steps and handrails are to be constructed over the top of the existing steps to make entry and exit from the pool safer and a lot easier.
The relining and repair to the pool joint will begin on February 28. Allowing for curing time of the relining, the heated pool should be able to be refilled on or around April 13.
Council has taken delivery of the pool dehumidifier and staff have scheduled the installation to begin in the third week of March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.