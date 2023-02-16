Forbes Advocate

May 1 the date Forbes Shire Council plans to hand Forbes Heated Pool back to members

Updated February 16 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 4:00pm
Work under way within the heated pool building. Pictures Forbes Shire Council February business paper

Heated pool users can look forward to being back in the water this winter after a two-year closure.

