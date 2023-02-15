Anglers are reporting good catches in Wyangala Dam, along the Abercrombie River upstream of the dam and downstream along the Lachlan River.
One keen angler Lachlan Latham, of Marulan near Goulburn, believes the inflows in recent years have improved fishing along the Abercrombie arm of Wyangala.
On three recent trips up the Abercrombie River he has landed and released more than 80 Murray Cod.
In late January he landed his biggest catch, a 107cm Murray Cod using a Cod Fury 220 lure slow rolled on a shallow flat.
Central Acclimatisation Society member, and another keen angler, Tim Carman told ACM fishing in the Lachlan River downstream from the dam wall has provided "excellent angling" since the November 2022 floods.
"There were some exceptionally large Rainbow (trout) caught and even the local kids were seen catching some good fish in and around Cowra up to the start of the New Year," Mr Carman said.
"There were also some very good Murray Cod caught in the holes downstream of the dam, the ones that survived the violent journey through the granite boulder strewn spillway."
Unfortunately some "Big Green Giants", Mr Carman said, didn't survive the rough violent ride through the Wyangala Spillway gates to the river below.
On a downside Mr Carman said the Lachlan River's growing problem with silts and sandbanks forming along its length is continuing.
"I was hoping late last year's floods may have flushed the river of some of it's sand deposits, but no such luck," Mr Carman said..
Upstream of the dam Mr Latham said he has been fishing the upper reaches of the Abercrombie, about a 40km cruise from Taylor's boat ramp.
"I would say 90% of the fish up there are anywhere from 20cm-40cm long," Mr Latham said.
A friend, Mr Latham said, has made a similar number of trips along the Abercrombie for similar results.
"I personally believe the fish in this particular area are naturally born and not stocked, due to the inflow of water we have had over the last couple of years, especially in the Murray Cod closed season (spawn).
"More evidence of this is the amount of quality and quantity of fish being caught in the upper reaches of the Abercrombie.
"I have seen reports of 40 plus fish sessions above the Tuena Bridge.
"I personally don't think (the extra water) affects the fish that are in those upper reaches of the river arms. It allows them to spawn properly, move upstream and find new ground.
"I think you will be surprised at some of the places there would be Cod now.
"I have recently started utilising Live Technology (Garmin Livescope) and the amount of fish that you can see swimming around in certain areas of the dam is insane.
"Unfortunately some are (European) Carp, but I'm confident that in those upper reaches they are mostly Natives, and they will move down closer to the wall as time goes on," Mr Latham said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
