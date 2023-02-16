Forbes Advocate

Will Forbes see 40 degrees? Hottest day since 2020 forecast for weekend

Updated February 16 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology's temperature forecast for 5pm Saturday, February 18, 2023. Picture Bureau of Meteorology website

Forbes is tipped to top 40 degrees this Saturday for the first time in more than two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.