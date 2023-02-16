Will Forbes see 40 degrees? Hottest day since 2020 forecast for weekend

Forbes is tipped to top 40 degrees this Saturday for the first time in more than two years.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a top temperature of 41 degrees for Saturday amidst a series of 39 degree days.
They're nowhere near record temperatures for Forbes, but we've made it through two summers without a 40-degree day so we're feeling it.
At least it looks like the nights won't be unbearable with lows of 17 to 22 degrees predicted.
Last Saturday came awfully close, topping at 39.9 degrees so Bedgerabong Picnic Race-goers were seeking the shade.
The last time the mercury reached 40 degrees at Forbes airport was 1 December, 2020, with a maximum of 43.1.
Last Summer, our top temperature was just 37.3 degrees.
By contrast in 2019, we sweated through six days in a row of top temps ranging from 41.8 to 45.4 degrees - ugh! Forbes' hottest day on record was 11 February, 2017, at 46.7 degrees.
NSW Health urges people to prepare for hot conditions - plan your day to avoid the heat, keep your home and yourself cool and check on vulnerable people.
You can find their full list of recommendations here.
Forbes Olympic pool is open and the water park is up and running by Lake Forbes surrounded by plenty of shade.
