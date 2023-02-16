Are you bogged mate? Free mental health workshops coming to Forbes

"Are you bogged mate?" is coming to Forbes.
These workshops provide rural communities with an opportunity to discuss topics such as depression and suicide in the bush - and they're being brought to Forbes by Rabobank.
The initiative has been spearheaded by food and agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank's Rabo Client Council - a group of the bank's farming clients who volunteer their time implementing programs that contribute to the sustainability of rural and regional communities.
Offered at no cost to participants, the interactive workshops will be led by Mary O'Brien, who in 2018 established 'Are you bogged mate?', an initiative designed to connect country men and women with lifesaving support services.
Rabobank regional manager for central and northern NSW, Toby Mendl, said mental health awareness is an "important conversation our communities need to be having".
"In addition to running "Are you bogged mate", Mary O'Brien is a Queensland spray drift risk management specialist who has spent her career working closely within rural communities," Mr Mendl said.
"Mary is a passionate advocate for agriculture and was raised on the land, and she understands the diverse challenges that those in the rural sector may face."
He said this down-to-earth perspective is what makes 'Are you bogged mate?' resonate with rural and remote communities.
You can read more about the program on their website.
Mr Mendl said Mary O'Brien's mission to support rural mental health closely aligns with one of the five key themes of the Rabo Client Councils and the Rabo Community Fund - rural health.
The workshops will be organised by the Rabo Client Council and funded by the Rabo Community Fund.
"The Rabo Community Fund has also committed to helping fund a personal assistant for 'Are you bogged mate?' over three years - freeing up Mary's time so she can get on with supporting rural Australia's mental health," he said.
"We're proud to be supporting Mary and her grassroots approach to mental health in the bush. Her workshops are down to earth and the tools and language she uses are relatable."
The Forbes workshop is from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Forbes Golf & Sportsman's Hotel, 17 Parkes Road, Forbes.
Participants are able to register attendance via the link, however walk-ins are also welcome. Registration will assist for catering purposes.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, the following services are here for you:
Rural Aid is also here for our farming community, you can register through ruralaid.org.au or by phonine 1300 327 624.
