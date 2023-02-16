Forbes Advocate

Are you bogged mate? Free mental health workshops coming to Forbes

February 17 2023 - 7:00am
Mary O'Brien created "Are you bogged mate?" Picture supplied

"Are you bogged mate?" is coming to Forbes.

