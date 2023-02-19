Operation Simmonds brings hands to help diggers' descendants

Story with information courtesy of Disaster Relief Australia
For the past five weeks, Disaster Relief Australia volunteers have worked thousands of hours to help our district in its flood recovery journey.
They've done so under the name of two brothers from Warroo who gave their lives in service of our country, in Papua New Guinea in World War II.
DRA's Operations Simmonds was named for Corporal Edley "Boy" Simmonds and Private James "Mount" Simmonds, the sons of Thomas Edward and Katherine Simmonds.
The boys left the family farm at Warroo to serve their country and - tragically - were killed just minutes apart by a sniper in the Battle of Oivi-Gorari.
Their family still farm the country west of Forbes and Tom Simmonds was one of the very grateful recipients of DRA support during their Central West flood recovery operation.
DRA volunteers come from all over Australia, with 12 teams in every State and Territory. They have also had support from "across the ditch" with Taskforce Kiwi members supporting this response.
Tom and Leanne Simmonds farm was impacted by floodwater from July to November last year, cut off from Forbes and Leanne's work for weeks at a time.
Two thirds of their crops were destroyed by floodwater and pasture lands lie barren after the inundation, with just 300 or 400 acres of their 2800 acre property remaining dry.
They lost hundreds of lambs when rising water forced them to move their Merino flock at a critical time during lambing.
The Simmonds explained the recovery will take years - their stored feed was destroyed as were the clover and lucerne crops that would have produced next year's feed.
"What we're facing now is probably just as bad as a drought because all our country is devoid of plants as the flood killed them all," Mr Simmonds said.
Kilometres of fencing need to be repaired and it was this task that DRA stepped in to help with, removing debris, grasses and mud from fencing so it could be stood up to safely contain livestock.
The Simmonds were incredibly grateful for both the practical support and the acknowledgement of the Simmonds brothers.
It's "very humbling actually, that people care enough to come and do what is a crappy job, fixing fences, rubbish and all that sort of thing, especially when we're not used to asking for help," Mr Simmonds told DRA.
