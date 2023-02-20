After a false start in October, Bogan Gate will finally get to celebrate its 125th anniversary on March 11 and 12.
Predicted heavy downpours for an already soaking catchment at the time had postponed this special occasion that chairman of the Bogan Gate 125 years Celebrations committee Graeme Hunter had spent three years planning.
But the show will go on with events organised across the entire weekend - from a village fair, opening of a time capsule and a film screening, to even a reenactment of a 1960s school class.
It has the whole community quite excited, including former residents who had been ringing ahead to make sure it was all still on so they don't miss it.
Plans for a special anniversary event began when Graeme was compiling the third Gateway to the Bogan book on the town's history, but told slightly different to those written 25 and 50 years ago.
He took the idea to a community hall meeting and all present were very keen for the celebration.
The festivities begin at 9am on the Saturday, March 11 with the official welcome and opening of the 'Bogan Gate', a new steel replica of the original gate to replace the deteriorating one that sat on the boundary between Gunningbland and Burrawang Stations at the original site in the 1850s in Rawson Road.
From 10am will be the popular village fair at the Bogan Gate Golf Club and will feature antique cars and vintage machinery, competitions, stalls and markets, food vendors, music and bar facilities from 3pm and a kids zone.
The day will finish off at the Bogan Gate Pub with food and entertainment into the night.
It's an early start on the Sunday but it comes with breakfast at 7.30am in the hall. There will be the War Memorial centenary celebrations outside at 9am, followed by the unearthing of a 25-year-old time capsule in Memorial Park and its rebury.
The arts and craft exhibition and demonstration is at 10am, the Parkes School of Dance will perform around 11am and retired Bogan Gate school teacher Neville Jennings wanted to reenact one of his classes between 1961-63.
There will be a screening of the special 20 minute video, Memories of Bogan Gate - in Verse and Vision, made especially for the 125 year celebrations, thanks to a new project with Parkes Rotary Club and a grant.
Graeme described the filming venture as "absolutely amazing" and praised the professionalism of retired journalist Ian Freestone from Sydney who did the work.
"We sent him nine poems and he selected six of them - there's two men Wayne Dunford and Graham Hitchick, a woman Heather Veal and one child Amber Roach from Bogan Gate Primary, reading them," Graeme said.
"Every poem has video and photos to go with it."
Ian came out to Bogan Gate for three days and took hours of footage.
"I wasn't sure how it would all come together... They were filming our boots in the shearing shed... and we had to read some poems in the car [to get the right acoustics]."
Of course Graeme was thrilled when he saw the final product.
There's also going to be a slideshow from Bogan Gate resident Stuart Woods, who will have memorabilia on show, including 440 old photos in the CWA Room at the back of the hall.
"Everyone is very excited," Graeme said.
As for the book, it's awaiting a publishing date and contains all new information across 400 pages. There were hopes to launch it at the celebrations but there had been some delays.
It's been a real community effort, with residents past and present submitting hundreds of photos, stories and poems. Graeme also drove around Parkes four times seeking sponsors for its publication.
"I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who's been able to support it," he said.
"After the video shooting, I spent five days just gathering information for it. I've loved every second of it.
"Someone said to me that after all of this I will become the Bogan Gate historian, and I have!" Graeme laughed.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
