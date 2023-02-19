Forbes Advocate
Currajong Disability Services swimming carnival in Parkes marks 10 years in 2023

Christine Little
By Christine Little
February 20 2023 - 7:30am
Dearne Callaghan hasn't missed a swimming carnival yet and, with Currajong Disability Services day program coordinator Douglas Pout, Heather Coates with the trophy and service delivery coordinator Indigo Kriedeman, are very excited for the 10th anniversary. Picture by Christine Little

It's the highlight of the year for all who take part and in 2023 Currajong Disability Services in Parkes celebrates the 10th anniversary of its swimming carnival.

