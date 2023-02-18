Two candidates for the seat of Orange have both expressed their support regional newspapers after the Central Western Daily joined dozens of local newspapers earlier this week to put two crucial questions on the front page, addressed to Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns.
The questions were pretty straightforward. To help protect the future of local news across NSW, will you:
We asked the questions due to due to the cost of newsprint and newspaper production and distribution rising - and cut-throat competition for ad revenue from foreign-owned digital giants, which has pushed many long-standing regional newspapers to breaking point.
The questions also followed a move by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to place weekly State Government ads in regional newspapers, which has already begun.
However, while supportive, neither incumbent MP, Independent Phil Donato, who has a history of advertising in local media, and Nationals candidate Tony Mileto, were willing to go quite as far as Mr Andrews.
The Central Western Daily also put those questions to incumbent MP, Independent Phil Donato and Nationals candidate Tony Mileto.
Mr Donato said he supports regional newspapers and regional media more broadly and has advertised in those mediums since he was elected and has worked towards them accessing more State Government advertising. However, he stopped short of agreeing to weekly full-page ads in regional newspapers.
"I am a strong supporter of our regional newspapers; they're a traditional form of news for the community to be kept informed of what is happening in their community, and the broader world," Mr Donato said.
"Since early 2017 I have represented small community-run newspapers in accessing an equitable share of State Government advertising, which broadcasting benefits the local community in being notified of relevant information.
"State Government advertising is also an important revenue stream for newspapers to maintain jobs and remain financially viable so they continue their important work in communicating with their regional audiences.
"I believe for any State Government related information which is important or relevant to our country communities, that all forms of local media be equitably used to disseminate that information."
The second question related to a 2020 regulatory change that allows local councils to bury public notices about their decisions on their websites rather than openly advertise them in the local paper.
Mr Donato said he did agree that councils should continue to advertise notices such as development applications in local newspapers.
"There are still many people in rural and regional areas who are technology challenged, or who do not have access to or have unreliable digital connectivity," Mr Donato said.
"Newspapers are still, for many, the traditional source of information they rely on, therefore local councils should still consider simultaneous streaming of information through media, including local newspapers, for the messaging of important information with their ratepayers, including DAs."
Mr Mileto said he supports regional media and its purpose but did not commit to the advertising request.
"I recognise the important role of country papers and I know the NSW Nationals are backing regional media through the $3 million Regional Media Fund," Mr Mileto said.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government recognise the importance of regional media in ensuring regional communities have access to trusted news sources covering the issues that matter to them.
"That's why NSW Government agencies are required to spend at least 26 per cent of their campaign media expenditure on media platforms targeting regional audiences for advertising campaigns of relevance to regional and remote communities."
Mr Mileto said the Nationals want a strong regional media, which led to the $3 million Regional Media Fund.
"This fund will assist regional media outlets to drive innovation, tell stories in new ways and ensure that our communities have access to the news and information they need about the issues affecting them.
Mr Mileto also said it should be the decision of local councils how they want to publish notices such as DAs.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
