Forbes Advocate
Nsw Election

Tony Mileto, Phil Donato called on to commit to weekly advertising in regional newspapers

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated February 18 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:57pm
Two candidates for the seat of Orange have both expressed their support regional newspapers after the Central Western Daily joined dozens of local newspapers earlier this week to put two crucial questions on the front page, addressed to Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns.

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

