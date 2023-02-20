Sporting shooters news: Hindmarch wins 2022 shields

Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre rimfire rifle shoot on Sunday 19th February 2023.
The weather was very warm with light breeze from the west at 8kph and a temperature of 38 degrees.
The range officers were; David Coleman and Norm Brook.
Scorers were; John Dean, Chris Parris and Anthony Bratton.
The results of the 25metre Fly target shoot were: Mia Condon, 200/200; John Gorman, 200/200; Scott Burton, 200/200; Ben Smith, 200/200; Steve Hindmarch, 199/200; David Coleman, 198/200; Dennis Christey, 198/200; David Carr, 198/200; Damien White, 195/200; David Morrison, 191/200; Chris Parris, 188/200; Barbara Brook, 187/200; Anthony Bratton, 184/200; Michael Buttriss, 174/200; Max Gates, 180/200; Norm Brook, 178/20; Ryan Sharp, 170/200; Jim Walillate, 149/200 and Rod Sharp, 124/200.
The results of the 50metre Crow target shoot were: Mia Condon, 247/250; Cameron Smith, 244/250; John Gorman, 243/250; Ben Smith, 243/250; David Carr, 240/250; Damien White , 237/250; Anthony Bratton, 229/250; Dennis Christey, 223/250; Peta Bolam, 223/250; Norm Brook, 222/250; Steve Hindmarch, 221/250; Jamie Mitton, 221/250; Max Gates, 218/250; Barbara Brook, 217/250; David Coleman, 203/250; David Morrison, 192/250; Chris Parris, 166/250; Michael Buttriss, 161/250; Ryan Sharp, 158/250; Scott Burton, 145/250 and Rod Sharp, 130/250.
The results of the 75metre Rabbit target shoot were: John Gorman, 116/120; Ben Smith, 116/120; Damien White, 114/120; Steve Hindmarch, 111/120; David Coleman, 110/120; Cameron Smith, 110/120; David Carr, 107/120; Mia Condon, 103/120; Anthony Bratton, 102/120; Norm Brook, 100/120; Chris Parris, 94/120; Jamie Mitton, 94/120; David Morrison, 91/120; Peta Bolam, 90/120; Max Gates, 87/120; Ryan Sharp, 80/120; Michael Buttriss, 68/120; Barbara Brook, 64/120 and Rod Sharp, 62/120.
The results of the 100metre Bear target shoot were: Ben Smith, 108/120; Mia Condon, 107/120; Jamie Mitton, 105/120; David Carr, 103/120; John Gorman, 103/120; Anthony Bratton, 99/120; Damien White, 98/120; Barbara Brook, 97/120; Norm Brook, 97/120; David Coleman, 94/120; Peta Bolam, 94/120; Cameron Smith, 92/120; Chris Parris, 87/120; Max Gates, 78/120 and Rod Sharp, 36/120.
There were 10 shooters in attendance for the Centre-fire rifle shoot: Steve Hindmarch, Chris Parris, David Carr, Max Gates, Ryan Sharp, Peta Bolam, David Coleman, David Morrison, Anthony Bratton and Norm Brook.
The range officers were; Anthony Bratton and Norm Brook.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR) will be on Wednesday 1st March 2023 starting at 2pm.
The next Sunday shoot will be on the 5th March 2023, starting at 10am. The Centre-fire rifle shoots start at 2pm after the Rim-fire shoots on Sunday.
All shooters are at the Bedgerebong Road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive. All target shooters are welcome to attend.
Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can attend any of these shoots to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 cabilre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey; Norm Brook mobile 0458664541; Ben Smith 0427524151; David Coleman 0427401263.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their monthly shoot on Sunday 12th March 2023, this shoot will be for the Cliff Bradley Memorial Trophy, the trophy shoot is a 25 target DTL points score followed by a 75 target field shoot starting at 10am.
For all information on clay target shooting contact: Norm Brook 0458664541; Tony Bratton (02) 68523349; Ben Smith 0427524151; Doug Davis (02) 68523249 or Phil Picker (02) 68516494.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on mobile 0414524059; Norm Brook on mobile 0458664541; Tony Bratton on (02) 68523349 to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement for a firearm licence application.
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to the Forbes SSAA range.
SSAA members should check the facebook page for shoot details for dates and times.
