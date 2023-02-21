wearing light, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts, long pants and covered footwear and socks, especially around dusk and dawn.

applying repellent to all areas of exposed skin, using repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

re-applying repellent regularly, particularly after swimming, being sure to always apply sunscreen first and then apply repellent.

using insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units and mosquito coils to repel mosquitos (mosquito coils should only be used outside).

covering openings such as windows and doors with insect screens and checking there are no have gaps in them.

removing items that might collect water (such as old tyres, empty pots) outside your house where mosquitoes can breed.