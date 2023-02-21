Nobody likes being bitten by mozzies but communities are being warned the insects might leave us with more than an itch.
Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus has been detected in mosquitoes at Macquarie Marshes and in sentinel chickens at Forbes, Western NSW Local Health District says.
Priscilla Stanley, Western NSW Local Health District's Director of Public Health, is urging the community across Western NSW to take all actions possible to avoid being bitten as summer continues.
"People are still enjoying the warm weather and spending plenty of time outdoors, so it is incredibly important that everyone takes appropriate steps to protect against mosquito bites," Ms Stanley said.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for MVE and the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active between dusk and dawn."
Protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites by:
Symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and muscle aches.- Priscilla Stanley, Western NSW LHD
Ms Stanley said most people who are infected with the virus that causes MVE do not have any symptoms.
"Only a small proportion of people infected will experience symptoms, symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and muscle aches," Ms Stanley said.
"Rarely, it causes severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases.
"Among those who get a severe infection, some may die or have lifelong neurological complications."
"There is risk from both MVE and Japanese encephalitis virus in the District and people should protect themselves from mosquito bites and get the Japanese encephalitis vaccine if they're eligible.
"NSW Health is further expanding free access to Japanese encephalitis vaccine to ensure residents living in high-risk regional areas are protected this mosquito season."
NSW Health advises MVE virus is spread by mosquitos from infected animals to humans. The virus cannot be transmitted between humans.
