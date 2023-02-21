Sheep market steady with good yarding

Market report from MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service
Numbers eased slightly this sale and quality was very mixed. There was both well bred and secondary cattle penned with less weight yarded than the previous sale.
The usual buyers were present and competing in an erratic market that fluctuated with quality and condition.
Yearling steers to feed lifted 6c/kg to sell from 330 to 427c/kg. The finished types to processors eased slightly to receive from 340 to 380c/kg.
The heifer portion to feed held steady ranging in price from 342 to 372c/kg. Processors paid from 320 to 360c/kg for the finished lines. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 330 to 360c/kg.
Grown heifers ranged in price from 300 to 357c/kg.
A smaller offering of cows saw secondary cows eased 5c to sell from 234 to 276c/kg. The better heavy cows lifted slightly to range in price from 290 to 296c/kg.
Numbers remained fairly similar this sale though lambs showed a small decrease. Quality was also similar to that of the previous sale with good numbers of heavy and extra heavyweights penned though trade weights were in shorter supply.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market.
Trade weight lambs to 24kg sold from $140 to $210/head. Heavy lambs to 26kg received from $196 to $226/head. Extra heavyweights ranged in price from $216 to $285.20/head.
Trade weight Merino lambs sold from $151 to $181/head. The best of the Merino hoggets received from $104 to $148/head. Mutton quality continues to be very mixed but prices lifted $4-$5/head.
Merino ewes sold from $74 to $150/head. Crossbred ewes sold from $70 to $146 and Merino wethers reached $140/head.
From VC Reid Smith Livestock
Sows and boars firm on last fortnight. Bacon was cheaper, depending on quality, while pork was $15-20 dearer.
There were only a couple of pens of heavy suckers which were $10 - $15 cheaper.
A good yarding of light suckers saw plenty of competition being firm to $10 dearer.
