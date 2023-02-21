Platinum anniversary incredibly special for Merv and Ula Langfield

The family of Merv and Ula Langfield gathered for a very special celebration on Saturday.
February 21 marks 70 years of marriage for this couple and they marked the occasion surrounded by their five children and family at Club Forbes.
They opened congratulatory letters from His Majesty King Charles III as well as the Australian Prime Minister, Governor General, Deputy Leader of The Nationals, Federal Member for Riverina and State Member for Orange.
Mervyn Henry married Ula Millie Watt at the Greenthorpe Methodist Church on Saturday, February 21, 1953.
Ula was attended by bridesmaids Sylvia Watt and Valerie Langfield, Merv's best man was Jack Chapple and his groomsman Alan Watt.
Ula made her own dress, as well as her bridesmaids' dresses.
The couple made their home on the farm - Choubra at Paytens Bridge - from 1961 until they retired to Forbes.
They have been active members of the Uniting Church for 60 years now, and involved in the Eugowra community: Merv played tennis and bowls and Ula was a member of CWA.
The Langfields' five children were able to join them for the celebration - pictured above. They also now have 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
