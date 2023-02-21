Arts and cultural centre development "will come to fruition" Arts Society assures Forbes

Forbes Arts Society has offered assurance to the community that the development of the Forbes Cultural and Arts Centre will go ahead.
The Arts Society confirmed work on the future gallery - in the centre of town - came to a temporary standstill late last year.
In a statement provided to The Advocate, they said the Arts Society, alongside Source Architects and the NSW Government, is working with the contractor and is "confident a positive outcome will be reached in the coming weeks."
Forbes Arts Society purchased the iconic building in the town centre at the end of 2019 and revealed its vision to transform it into an exciting new venue with art gallery, meeting rooms, performance, workshop spaces and cafe.
"Given its prominent location in town and the significant investment made by our funding partners, we understand and appreciate the level of interest in this project," the Arts Society said.
"We wish to assure our funding partners that this exciting project will come to fruition.
"A further update will be provided to Forbes Shire Council and the community as soon as practicable."
