Arts and cultural centre development "will come to fruition" Arts Society assures Forbes

Updated February 22 2023 - 11:08am, first published 8:00am
The former ambulance station is to become our arts and cultural centre.

Forbes Arts Society has offered assurance to the community that the development of the Forbes Cultural and Arts Centre will go ahead.

