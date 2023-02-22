Council endorses plan for equestrian centre on race course site

A site adjacent to the race course has been identified for Forbes' planned $3.5million multipurpose equestrian arena.
At February's council meeting, it was revealed councillors had been asked to vote on the racecourse as a suitable home for the equestrian centre - after proposals to move it off the floodplain to the industrial area north of Forbes were overturned and a community meeting called.
At a special council meeting in January, councillors heard they needed to choose a site quickly to ensure they kept the funding for the project.
The council has now called for quotes to build an 80m by 60m as well as an 80m by 80m building on the site picture left, with those to come back to councillors.
The larger building would allow seating to be under one roof, but would have additional fire safety requirements.
In announcing the funding, NSW Upper House MP Sam Farraway said it would cater for all equestrian sports including ranch sorting, camp drafting, show jumping, dressage, Pony Club, Riding for the Disabled and rodeo.
Councillors heard floodwater goes through the area from east to west, at between 0.4 and 0.4 metres a second, and endorsed the decision to build the centre with open ends facing east-west.
"Due to the flood velocities at Forbes Racecourse, the design of the spectator seating will require special consideration to ensure the seating has minimal impact on flood flows and to ensure the seating is not damaged during a flood event," the report to the meeting said.
"Further, the recommendation is that the arena surface be, generally, level with the surface surrounding the building."
Groups that will use the centre will be called together to work on the masterplan.
