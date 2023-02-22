Forbes Advocate

Council endorses plan for equestrian centre on race course site

February 23 2023 - 7:00am
The map and impressions presented to Forbes Shire councillors at their February meeting. Pictures FSC business papers

A site adjacent to the race course has been identified for Forbes' planned $3.5million multipurpose equestrian arena.

Local News

