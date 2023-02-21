Forbes Advocate

Lachlan U16s defeated in final Western pool match

Updated February 22 2023 - 11:45am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back row L-R - Josh Penhall (West Wyalong), Josh Ball (Parkes), Archie McDonald (Forbes) Blake Dillon and Harry Roscarel (both West Wyalong). Front L-R Patrick Ryan and Tom Glasson (both Forbes), Jake Dunn (Parkes), Harry McDonald (Forbes), Ewan Moody (Parkes) Joe Nicholson (Forbes) Coach Glenn McDonald. Absent Jack Milne and Hudson Cartwright.

The final pool match of the Greg Griffith Shield (U16s Western Zone) was played out on Sunday with Bathurst hosting Lachlan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.