Looking at Landcare: momentum builds for Homegrown Parkes

This week Parkes Community Arts (PCA) Committee members have been working away on our fabulous banners for Homegrown Parkes.
Members including Deb Jones, Elsie Mahon and Helen Standen have been using their skills to make Homegrown Parkes just a little bit brighter!
The PCA will also be running free workshops during March to prepare Costa Rocks and Beards for the day, so keep an eye on our social media and we will let you know when it is happening.
We can't wait to share their work in the month ahead in the lead up to the Homegrown Parkes event in Cooke Park.
As part of the event, the Parkes Potters and Parkes Painting Group are hosting a combined exhibit in the Cooke Park Pavilion ... and ... Steve Lindsay will be providing some extra fabulous atmosphere from the Pavilion Piano during the morning!
We have been overwhelmed with the support from the community, stallholders and volunteers. We will leave stallholder applications open until Thursday, 9 March, or until we have filled our allocations, so please book in sooner rather than later.
We will be progressively promoting our participating businesses and organisations as registrations are finalised. Please note that stallholder insurance is required. I have provided a link to options for insurance if you don't currently have insurance in the application form online. Stallholder registrations are free.
Homegrown Parkes is a free event open to everyone between 9am and 2pm on Saturday, 25 March at Cooke Park.
We have set up a one stop shop for all Homegrown Parkes events, competitions and anything else that will help you to be part of our morning, that can be found here: https://bit.ly/HomegrownParkes
Our free garden tour is already half booked. The Higgins family will be talking about successes and failures in the garden and encouraging families to get out into their garden patch, no matter how big or small....and start growing. The bus will depart from Cooke Park at 1pm. Bookings are essential and access is only available via the bus registration.
Don't forget our Costa Rocks Competition for under 12 year olds, Scarecrows in the Park Display, Beard Parade, Face Painting...and the Alpacas! We look forward to welcoming Quentin Park Alpacas to be part of the day.
The event will be officially opened at 9am at the Pavilion by Costa Georgiadis.
