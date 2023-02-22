Forbes Advocate

Mining continues to provide jobs and revenue for Parkes Shire

By Newsroom
February 23 2023 - 6:30am
A survey says that mining added $36.5million to the Forbes economy in 2021-22. File picture

Mining provided the equivalent of 132 full time jobs and added $36.5million to the Forbes economy in the last financial year, according to results from the NSW Minerals Council's latest annual Member Expenditure Survey.

