Mining provided the equivalent of 132 full time jobs and added $36.5million to the Forbes economy in the last financial year, according to results from the NSW Minerals Council's latest annual Member Expenditure Survey.
The survey confirmed mining's ongoing critical economic contribution to the Central West, including Parkes and Forbes. In Parkes, $231.5 million was added to the economy.
Participating mining companies supported more than 5,600 jobs in the Central West, an increase of some 30 jobs compared to last financial year and the highest number of jobs reported in the decade-long history of the survey.
The same companies directly injected $1.3 billion into the Central West economy in the last financial year - an increase of more than $200 million on the previous year and the highest result recorded for the Central West in the history of the expenditure surveys.
This is the third year in a row that direct mining spending in the Central West has been at or over $1 billion.
The $1.3 billion of direct mining spending included more than $406 million on wages and salaries, and $861 million for goods and services purchased from more than 1,000 mining supplier businesses.
The same companies made business purchases, community and Local Government payments of $56.5 million with direct spending of $104.9 million to 131 suppliers.
Associated salaries of $15.8 million were paid out to 132 (full time equivalents) in Forbes with the shire benefitting from $20.3 million in direct payments to 43 suppliers.
Business purchases, community and local government payments of $4.4 million were injected into the Forbes economy.
An economic analysis of the Survey results revealed that $1.3 billion of direct spending contributed 22 per cent of the gross regional product of the Central West's economy during this period, a record level percentage.
The companies contribute 5.4 per cent of the Forbes shire's economy supporting 334 jobs (FTEs) and 25.5 per cent of the Parkes economy supporting 2028 jobs (FTEs).
"These very strong results highlight the importance of mining for the Central West's economy, and for mining communities across the region," NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said.
"Mining clearly continues to provide economic strength and stability to communities in the Central West, supporting thousands of local families and businesses."
