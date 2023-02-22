From the mayor's desk: regional summit amazing opportunity

I have been away at the Rural and Regional Summit this week, an amazing opportunity to shine the light on issues that are really affecting our areas, and to work together to find solutions and means of managing ways forward.
The summit heard from those well-versed in topical issues such as the housing crisis, rural and mental health, damaged road infrastructure, and other such vitally important aspects of local government, just to name a few.
It was also a great opportunity to discuss and pinpoint what our communities really need, and to learn from our success stories - some of which I was able to share with in a keynote speech delivered to this forum. It is always amazing to see the benefits of sharing knowledge amongst those of who lead from the grass roots of government.
I was truly moved this week by news that descendants of World War Two diggers from Warroo were amongst those to receive help from Disaster Relief's Operation Simmonds following the flood disaster.
Brothers Corporal Edley and Private James Simmonds were killed minutes apart in Papua New Guinea, and are the namesakes of the DRA's Operation Simmonds.
Their descendants still farm at Warroo - Tom Simmonds and wife, Leanne, and they were grateful to receive assistance in the flood recovery operation.
Forbes Shire Council has received numerous enquiries regarding work on the former ambulance building, site of the new home of Forbes Arts Society.
We have been assured, and wish to pass on this confidence to you that despite a slight delay that work on the building is on track for completion as planned.
I myself cannot wait to see the finished product, a showcase for local and visiting art and all the planned glories within.
Have a great week, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller OAM Forbes Mayor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.