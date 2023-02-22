Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: regional summit amazing opportunity

By Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:29pm
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller. Picture supplied

I have been away at the Rural and Regional Summit this week, an amazing opportunity to shine the light on issues that are really affecting our areas, and to work together to find solutions and means of managing ways forward.

