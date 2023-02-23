Forbes Advocate

Federal government called on to intervene in Wyangala project

By Newsroom
February 23 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lachlan Valley Water says delays in the Wyangala Dam wall raising project are hurting the region and NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.