Lachlan Valley Water says delays in the Wyangala Dam wall raising project are hurting the region and NSW.
The project has been on the drawing board for the past few years but delays in the Business Case Study and Environmental Impact Statement have in turn delayed the project.
Lachlan Valley Water chair, Tom Green, says the constant delays have hurt not only the regional economy but also had much wider impacts.
"The Newell Highway has been closed for extended period in 2016 and again in 2022 and this has created delays for many and increased the cost of transporting goods between Melbourne and Brisbane," Mr Green said.
"On top of that we have had substantial crop losses on an ongoing basis across the valley for the past two years as well as in 2016. We could be talking well north of half a billion dollars in losses.
"Given these ongoing losses and the impact on trade, we hope the Australian Government will now intervene and become proactive on what many would consider be a nation building project."
The Wyangala Dam Wall Raising project is expected to increase the dam's capacity to hold an additional 650 gigalitres, which will increase capacity by 53 per cent. The proposed project will see the dam wall height raised, which will increase the Full Supply Level by 10 metres.
"What is needed is all levels of Government is to take a triple bottom line approach when assessing this critical project and not only assess the economic benefits, but also the environmental and social benefits," Mr Green said.
"You can't just put numbers on a project like this and say it may be too dear so we won't go ahead. We also need to understand that a dam safety upgrade was identified back in 2018 as being required, so to combine this with the wall raising project makes good economic sense."
The cost of the biodiversity offsets could lead to some significant environmental outcomes for the valley and help us achieve net zero by 2050.
"This project could be extended to pumped hydro power production to abate greenhouse gases as well as reducing the impact of climate change on the entire Lachlan Valley," Mr Green said.
"Even the biodiversity offsets charges could be used in the valley to improve both environmental outcomes and help in greenhouse gas abatement.
"We've got to think outside the square on this one, and take a holistic approach on the Wyangala Dam wall project.
