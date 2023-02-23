Call for more consultation: Council to bring community into project management

Councillors and community members will have an increased role in major projects after Forbes Shire Council acknowledged concerns of "inadequacies" in consultation.
Mayor Phyllis Miller led a move to reinstate a system that the council used up to 2012 when councillors met in February.
She said it was clear from heated pool users and stakeholders in the planned equestrian centre that consultation efforts "hadn't worked".
It will see project management teams for major projects including the heated pool improvements, Spooner Oval redevelopment and CBD beautification.
The Mayor, two councillors and three user representativse will meet with the project builder or contractor and council staff on a regular basis.
"Council has been made aware in recent times that there are some inadequacies in the way we consult with the community," the Mayor's report to councillors said.
The committee would meet every three to four weeks or at project milestones, ensuring input into the project and early detection of any issues, the report said.
The council is to advertise for user group representatives for the heated pool, Visitor Information Centre, Pit Stop Cafe, Spooner Oval and CBD beautification.
Not all councillors were in favour of the move, expressing concerns more meetings would just take staff away from the projects.
"We've just hired another director who's going to oversee the projects," Cr Steve Karaitiana said.
"How many times a year are we going to be having discussions with these people which will be putting them behind more?"
Cr Maria Willis didn't want to give the impression councillors didn't trust their staff.
The mayor said that wasn't the intention.
"Unless we have the users in the room as we do projects as well as the elected members there's no way of getting that information to user groups," Mayor Miller said.
"User groups always pick up if something's not right. This is to protect the staff because our staff are brilliant but things do happen with projects ... there are things that are not foreseeable."
