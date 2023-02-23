Forbes Advocate

Call for more consultation: Council to bring community into project management

Updated February 24 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call for more consultation: Council to bring community into project management

Councillors and community members will have an increased role in major projects after Forbes Shire Council acknowledged concerns of "inadequacies" in consultation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.