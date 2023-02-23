A fair dinkum retreat for men at Wyangala Dam

"Being fair dinkum ultimately means having deep integrity, being responsible, dependable, honest, kind, loving, and living in harmony with Christian principles. Of course, no one can perfectly embody these ideals, so how does the Christian faith help men be better for themselves, their families, and their communities? It does so through the forgiveness of oneself and others, taking responsibility for both the good and the bad in our lives, and by reaching out to a higher power who promises never to forsake those who seek help," he said.