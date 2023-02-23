A fair dinkum retreat for men at Wyangala Dam

In times like these, multiple forces pull us in different directions as we navigate the macro-narrative called "life" which promises succulent rewards that can ultimately prove to be empty.
World macro studies have elucidated that people value more relationships than what they earn before they die.
There is an urgent need for individuals to be fair dinkum and build strong relationships that support each other through commitments to good principles, sustaining vital and meaningful personal lives, families, and communities- in turn this type of growth is sustainable from one life to the next.
For many years there has not been a network of Christian Communities, there was no opportunity for men to gather from the various churches or communities in the Central West Region.
However, a group of Christian men decided to create an annual 'Camp Retreat' for Christian men from all faith backgrounds, to develop friendships and explore, develop and support one another in the adventure of being a Fair Dinkum bloke, of being a Fair Dinkum Christian Man.
"To be called or to be referred to as "Fair Dinkum" is perhaps the highest accolade one can bestow upon another in Australia. Possibly, in rural or regional Australia "Fair Dinkum" may have even more significance meaning because of the extensive physical and emotional combinations of responsibilities that are associated with the real dangers and challenges of rural life," committee member Peter Harrison said.
"According to some sources, "Dinkum" comes from the English Midlands, and "fair dinkum" originally meant that one had done their fair share of work for a fair day's pay, while maintaining a sense of fairness and honesty.
"Being fair dinkum ultimately means having deep integrity, being responsible, dependable, honest, kind, loving, and living in harmony with Christian principles. Of course, no one can perfectly embody these ideals, so how does the Christian faith help men be better for themselves, their families, and their communities? It does so through the forgiveness of oneself and others, taking responsibility for both the good and the bad in our lives, and by reaching out to a higher power who promises never to forsake those who seek help," he said.
The Fair Dinkum Christian Men Retreat will commence on the afternoon of Friday, March 31 and conclude in the late afternoon of Saturday, April 1.
The event will be held at Wyangala Waters Holiday Park near Cowra.
"This year, two fascinating guest speakers, Bruce Bennet and Gary Steenbergen, will address our retreat topic, "What is a Fair Dinkum Christian Man?" in their own uniquely creative and engaging style," Mr Harrison said.
"In addition to enjoying the beautiful natural rolling countryside and the tranquil and scenic lake, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy wonderful meals and fellowship, meet old friends, make new friendships, and support one another in discussion groups and personal conversations. The entire focus of the retreat is to build friendships and increase our understanding, ability, and commitment to be fair dinkum, including the responsibilities and the wonderful individual and collective opportunities and benefits of being a man of committed integrity.
"We warmly invite men and boys who would like to participate in the exploration of such a vital topic and opportunity to join together at our annual Fair Dinkum Men's retreat on March 31 and April 1 at the beautiful Wyangala Dam," Mr Harrison said.
Register here: www.fairdinkummensministry.com
