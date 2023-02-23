Forbes Advocate
Home/What's On/Things to do

A fair dinkum retreat for men at Wyangala Dam

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2023 - 1:37pm, first published February 23 2023 - 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees at a previous retreat. Photo supplied.

In times like these, multiple forces pull us in different directions as we navigate the macro-narrative called "life" which promises succulent rewards that can ultimately prove to be empty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.