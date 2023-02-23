Forbes Advocate

CEOs invited to see how Ronald McDonald House Orange helps Central West families

February 24 2023 - 6:00am
Geoff Rice took part in the RMHC fundraiser last year and has put his hand up again. Picture supplied

ARE you a CEO, or board member manager of an organisation who would like a first-hand experience of how Ronald McDonald House Charities supports families from across the central and far west?

