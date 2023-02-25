Businesses "buy a seat" to get Lachlan Dragons on water in new boat

The Lachlan Dragons are paddling Lake Forbes in a brand new boat with the support of local businesses
Supporters bought a seat to get the club a much-needed new 20s boat, which has now been named Lachlan Spirit in honour of all who made it happen.
The project was the idea of a Forbes dragon boat club member and the response was "wonderful", the club says.
Grants from CMOC Northparkes and Essential Energy's Community Funding program capped the fundraising efforts.
On Sunday, February 12, Lachlan Dragons hosted a special paddling session to say thank you to their sponsors.
Club president Chris Favelle acknowledged the whole-hearted community project and in particular the idea and planning.
He extended special thanks to all businesses and individual sponsors.
In return for their seat purchase the sponsors received a name plaque adjacent to a seat on the new boat and names on the shed plaque.
CMOC Northparkes, a major sponsor, were represented by Jianjun Tian, Managing Director and Colin Zhao who took pride of place at the front of the boat for the paddle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.