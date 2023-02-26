Chloe Amery is our Lions Youth of the Year

Chloe Amery has been chosen to represent our district as our 2023 Lions Youth of the Year.
Four participants - from Red Bend Catholic College and Parkes Christian School - were part of the Quest's club final in Forbes on February 23.
Quest entrants submitted an application for assessment, then progressed through an interview where they were asked general knowledge questions on current issues in our community and beyond.
Winner, Chloe Amery, spoke passionately about "The Legacy We Leave".
This was an interesting speech on how we want to be thought of when we have moved on - whether it's to another employer or on the grander scale of lifetime legacy.
Judges on the night were Chris Roylance (Chairperson), Kristi Breen (Forbes Shire Youth Action Team) and Sue Cunningham (former teacher) and they had an extraordinarily difficult task.
There was only one point between overall winner Chloe and public speaking winner Luke Hall-Matthews.
"All up it was a great night and demonstrated that the future of our country will be in good hands," Forbes Lions Peter Bright said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.