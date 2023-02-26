Forbes Advocate

Forbes farewells long-serving Dr Hemant

Updated February 27 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 6:00am
Dr Hemant Mahagaonkar is retiring from Forbes Medical Centre at the end of February.

Forbes Medical Centre is farewelling one of its founding partners, Dr Hemant Mahagaonkar.

