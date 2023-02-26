Forbes farewells long-serving Dr Hemant

Forbes Medical Centre is farewelling one of its founding partners, Dr Hemant Mahagaonkar.
The long-serving local doctor says he will miss the community and the practice, but it's time for him to retire and he is moving back to New Zealand closer to family.
Dr Hemant came to Forbes in 2004 to join the Cross Street Medical Centre - and made this town his home.
Career wise, it offered a unique opportunity and that's what brought him here.
"My specialty is anaesthesia but I always had great enthusiasm and love for general practice," he told The Advocate.
He'd had 30 years working as an anaesthetist before coming to the Forbes general practice, one of the few places where a doctor can do both.
"I thoroughly enjoyed it," Dr Hemant said.
"Country general practice is so challenging, so satisfying, there's so much variety in the work.
"It's amazing what young doctors would be able to do here which you never do in the city centre, it's a fantastic place.
"The job satisfaction is amazing, the town itself is a beautiful town and the people are even nicer."
How do we replace him? It's a big question. Attracting doctors to our community is a long-term and ongoing work.
Dr Hemant was one of the four founding partners of the Forbes Medical Centre and he does believe it has been a great success for the town.
Forbes Medical Centre continues to host and supervise registrars during their GP specialist training.
The three current partners in the practice - Dr Pereira, Dr Sandun and Dr Nanda - all came to Forbes as GP registrars as part of their training.
The practice also hosts University of Wollongong medical students on year-long rotations to give them insight into the town and rural medicine.
This, Dr Hemant says, is good for both the community and its experienced GPs.
"This practice actually caters for the needs of town very well," Dr Hemant said.
"It has been a hard thing getting young doctors - it's the story of rural Australia all over - it has never been easy but it is getting more and more difficult.
"At the moment only 14 per cent of the new graduates come to general practice, which is a very small number."
Dr Hemant has also made time to train other country doctors teaching emergency medicine and anaesthesia all over Australia through the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine - whole-heartedly encouraging the next generation.
"Over the years my wife and I have made numerous friends, we have had a lovely time, we have travelled a lot within Australia and we are going to miss the town, the practice," he said.
Medicine has evolved a lot: the equipment and facilities need a lot more equipment, more facilities, everything is becoming more specialist-oriented.
But it all starts with your GP.
Dr Hemant says one of the greatest things about general practice is what they call "cradle to grave" care.
"The most important thing is the continuity of care: I have patients where I look after four generations of the family," he said.
"You know all of them. You are there to support them."
Dr Hemant and Alpona moved to Forbes when we were in the grip of drought, experiencing locust plagues and dust storms. He reflects now he'd never seen anything like it.
He's since been through four floods, travelling to work in a firetruck, helicopter and even in the bucket of a front loader.
"I love this practice, I love this town, I am retiring purely because it is time for me to retire," Dr Hemant said.
"I will be visiting, I will be coming back. All the best to the town, it has been home for a long time."
