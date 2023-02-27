Dragon boating takes Elly from Lake Forbes to world championships stage

It's only three years since Elly Ireland first went along to the Forbes dragon boat club with her grandfather, now she'll take up her paddle and represent Australia.
The Red Bend Catholic College Year 12 boarder has been selected for the Australian Auroras juniors (Under 18s) team to compete in the International Dragon Boat Federation world championships in Thailand this August.
It's a thrilling announcement for the girl from Tullibigeal and for the Forbes club.
Elly's Pop Neil May is a Lachlan Dragons member and brought her down to Lake Forbes for a paddle when she came to Forbes to board at the College in Year 9.
She quickly fell in love with the sport and despite COVID-19 restrictions impacting a couple of years of competition she has already travelled to regattas with both the Forbes club and the Western region open team.
Earlier this year she travelled to Canberra to trial for the Auroras, with Western teammates also successful gaining selection on the Australian senior squads.
"It was a two-day trial with heaps of fitness tests and paddles ... I found out last Sunday that I made the squad," Elly said.
The team will travel to Thailand this August for the International Dragon Boat Federation world championships in what is a thrilling opportunity.
The Lachlan Dragons take to Lake Forbes for training on Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings, but Elly also relies on cross-training to build her fitness for paddling.
She is a netballer, playing for the Far West sports academy in the past and this year with the Forbes Opens. She's also a regular at the recently opened BlackRidge cross fit gym in Forbes which she explains is excellent for her fitness.
Elly likes the front four seats in the boat but paddlers have to ready to change sides at the half way mark, and to take any position in the boat.
The Auroras will meet up in June for a training camp to prepare for their world championships campaign, which for Elly will involve 500m races in mixed and women's teams.
Elly is the youngest in her open representative teams but she loves the sport and would definitely recommend dragon boating to other young sports people. She and her Pop are already helping more College boarders try it out.
It's given her opportunities to travel and to meet people who enjoy a different sport.
"It's a nice water sport - and I get to do it with my Pop," she says with a smile.
