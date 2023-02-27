Support for Bowlie continues as action on greens heats up

Support for the Forbes 'Bowlie' continues after the recent floods with the major announcement last Friday that Sydney club St John's Park had just handed over a donation of $20,000 to help with repairs in and out of the club.
Club president Peter Mackay said he, and wife Ann, were delighted to be invited to Orange for a luncheon where they received the donation from a club steeped in history as one of the best in the metropolitan area and a staunch supporter of the Forbes club over recent years.
"This donation is very much appreciated by our club and will help towards recovery from the floods," Peter said adding "CEO David Marsh said in the near future, when it cools down, he will organise a bus load of bowlers from their club to come and visit, play some bowls, enjoy the club facilities and spent town in Forbes.
"It can also be pointed out that St John's Park is one of the strongest playing club in Sydney with a heap of representative players so we expect some 'hot' bowls when they come," Peter added.
Talking of talented bowlers and members are eager to witness the final of the Major Singles where Mitch Andrews and rising star Robert 'Pooch' Dukes clash.
However, as well as leading the Forbes Magpies to some success in the West Wyalong knock-out and playing representative rugby league, Mitch and partner Sam Williams have just welcomed Alfie Bruce into the world so the former club champion certainly has his hands full at present.
And you can be assured 'Pooch' will make it all that busier when the pair clash in coming weeks. Stay tuned for the finale date.
Also awaiting a date is the final of the Minor Singles where Matt Reid plays Scott McKellar in one semi final while the other will be between Shayne Staines and John Cutler who showed last weekend he is one to watch after a 26-14 victory in 20 ends over the Michael Coles, considered a favoured player for the title until the league 'legend' displayed his fighting spirit of yesteryear. JC was behind 13-10 after 11 before hitting the lead to run amok over the last nine ends 16-1.
With the minors now in semi final mode and major final decided much of the conversation on Sunday afternoon was how good it would be for both finals to be played same time, same day. Something for the committee to think about.
Bowling? Get in now as nominations are still being sought for the Don Schatz Memorial to be played this Saturday March 4. A top day assured in and out of the club.
Again, the $12,900 Easter Bowls Carnival is to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday April 7, 8 and 9. Organisers are looking for as help. If you can offer any help contact co-ordinators 'Scooter' Andrews 0409 511 459 or Rob Priest 0418 687 646.
Forbes Open Gender Pennant players had little success last weekend with the 3's recording a narrow loss to Parkes at home while the 7's had little luck after travelling to Cowra.
While Forbes won two games to one in the 3's it is the score on the 'board' which counts in the end going down 59-56. At Cowra the home side were smiling winning 65-47.
For the 3's Greg Gunn is proving an inspired skip leading Bruce Williams, Ben Nicholson and 'Bert' Bayley to a 25-14 against the Parkes combo led by Garry McPhee. It was 7-all after eight then 20-9 after 15 and while Parkes won four of the last seven ends the Gunn's matched them 5-all.
Mitch Andrew's threesome of Brett Davenport, Jeff Nicholson and 'Pooch' Dukes jumped out of the gates to lead 17-3 after nine ends against the team of Dave Reilly before fading to just scrape home 20-19. After the early blitz it was all Parkes who threw everything at the Forbes foursome but the best they could do was three singles on the last three ends.
Grandfather of the Year 'Scooter' Andrews and his team of Kerry Roach, Warren Keep and 'Spro' Asimus found the going hard after being a 'show' early, 4-7 after six but that was about it on the run home, all Parkes.
In the 7's the super slippery greens at Cowra resulted in more then enough deliveries in the ditch but there was a shining light with skip Troy Clarke guiding Denny Byrnes, Peter Mackay and Lyall Strudwick to a 18-all result against the David Bohanna combo.
It was a battle the entire game with Cowra on top early 9-3 after nine before Forbes led 11-9 after 12. They continued to trade 'blows' 17-14 to Cowra after 17 then 18-16 to Forbes with two ends remaining which went to Cowra with singles.
Geoff William and team of Bob Grant, Peter Besgrove and Laurie Crouch made a bright start against the John Pickard combo before fading late going down 20-16. After it was 4-all after six then 7-all after nine Geoff then had the 'boys' in front 15-9 after 15. As the score indicated Cowra won the run home 11-1 in the last six ends.
Glenn Kearney had little help skipping for Dale Scott, Sid Morris and Barry Shine who offer little resistance winning only six of the 21 ends played going down 27-13 to the Shane Egan four. There was a ray of hope at 11-7 after 10 but that it as the 'grass and pace' won late.
Congratulations to Annette Tisdell who came runner-up in the District Singles played at Parkes last week where the winner was S Hubbar.
The Ladies Regional Championship play-offs will be held at Forbes this year starting on Wednesday March 8. Worth come along to see some talented bowlers in action.
In the social games last week - Therese Davis and Robyn Mattiske 15 defeated Pam Parsons and Angela Dent 12; Kay Toohey, Cheryl Hodges and Anne Mackay 17 defeated Ann Nixon, Lesley Dunstan and Lyn Simmonds 11.
Twenty six players last Wednesday morning where the card draw winners came from the triples game of Bill O'Connell, Rob Priest and Bob Grant winning 17-12 in 16 ends over Trevor Currey, Noel Jolliffe and Scott McKellar. The winner trailed 6-7 after eight, a six on end 11 helped their cause.
A couple of cagey bowlers in John Baass and Tony Bratton won 24-17 in 20 over John Browne and Sid Morris leading 12-9 after 10. Barry White and Laurie Crouch did a similar job on Fred Vogelsang and Lyall Strudwick winning 23-17, also on 20 leading 12-4 at 'oranges'.
For the fourth time in as many weeks Barry Shine had the pleasure of a Coles as a partner, last week it was Geoff where they won 19-14 in 18 over Don Craft and Cliff Nelson. A late charge got them home after it was only 9-8 after nine.
John Kennedy and Peter Mackay were happy with their 19-12 win in 20 over Geoff West and Geoff Williams leading 9-4 after 10. Next door Dale Scott and Kerry Dunstan combined well to win 25-15 in 22 over Bill Looney and Paul Doust coming from behind after it was 8-9 at halt time. In-club raffle, Sid Morris and Geoff Coles.
Thursday afternoon bowlers welcomed Bundaberg couple Robyn and Len McIntyre where the jackpot of $236 was on offer. During play resting touchers were recorded by Max Vincent, Tony Bratton, Robyn and Len McIntyre, Tara-Lea Shaw and Denny Byrnes while Raspberrys went to Peter Hocking, Peter Besgrove, Robyn McIntyre and Dale Scott.
The McIntyre's teamed up with Wayne Burton in a game of triples but found Bob Grant, Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips far too strong going down 13-7 in12 ends. It was 7-2 after six. Also finding it tough were John Baass and Peter Hocking going down 24-13 in 20 against Peter Besgrove and Dale Scott who led 11-6 after 10.
Darryl Griffith and Glen Kearney won 32-14 over Max Vincent and Tony Bratton in 22 only leading 14-10 after 11. Closer were Denny Byrnes and Len McIntyre winning 21-17, also in 22 over Tara-Lea Shaw and Greg Gunn. They led 13-9 after 11.
Again a small field for the Sunday morning bowls jackpot of $190 with Grahame Reilly and Carroll leaving a raffle winners while All Smith recorded aresting toucher. On the green he and Peter Tisdell won 21-8 over Mr Reilly and John Kennedy in 16 leading 13-3 after eight.
Shayne Staines and John Cutler won 17-14 over Jamie Dukes and Al Phillips leading 9-6 at 'oranges'. Next door Michael Coles and Bob McGinty won 14-12 over Geoff Coles and Peter Greenhalgh who finished best behind 9-4 at half time.
While we are on winners members and visitors will for sure be taken by the inclusion of new furnishings within the club and word has it that more inclusions to the interior are coming. In recent times the club has moved forward with several groups taking advantage of the greens for social bowls before enjoying the hospitality of the club.
As reported last week the club has upgraded the TAB area which is appealing to all punters while you can celebrate with beer prices more then competitive. Like we said, more changes on the way.
Also on offer is the pool comp every Friday evening, happy hour Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also happy hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Never changing is the Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant served every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Another reason to visit Wednesday evening is the 7pm members draw which has now jackpoted from its starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
