Support for Bowlie continues as action on greens heats up

Also awaiting a date is the final of the Minor Singles where Matt Reid plays Scott McKellar in one semi final while the other will be between Shayne Staines and John Cutler who showed last weekend he is one to watch after a 26-14 victory in 20 ends over the Michael Coles, considered a favoured player for the title until the league 'legend' displayed his fighting spirit of yesteryear. JC was behind 13-10 after 11 before hitting the lead to run amok over the last nine ends 16-1.