Support for Bowlie continues as action on greens heats up

Updated February 27 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:35pm
Support for the Forbes 'Bowlie' continues after the recent floods with the major announcement last Friday that Sydney club St John's Park had just handed over a donation of $20,000 to help with repairs in and out of the club.

Local News

