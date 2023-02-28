Forbes Under 17s successful as junior cricket competition wraps up

Forbes' Under 17s have finished their regular season on a high with good victories in the Parkes District Junior Cricket Competition.
Joe Nicholson top-scored with 53 as Lachlan Valley Building batted to a total of 6/144 against Parkes Colts on the weekend.
Harry McDonald (34), Archie McDonald (21) and Toby Browne (18no) all contributed to that total, which they defeated successfully.
Nicholson led with the ball claiming 3/13 as Parkes was restrained to 6/101.
In the round's other Under 17s game, Adept Plumbing Services 3/73 def Trundle 8/71.
Dempsey O'Connell was in blistering form with the ball claiming 3/6 off three overs to bundle Trundle out for an achievable total.
Terrific performances came from Tom Glasson who scored 15 not out and took 1/5 off three overs; and Oliver Mayo who made 13 not out and claimed 1/4 off three overs.
Max Reid made a valuable 20 not out while Tyler Jelbart 2/14 (4 overs) and Levi Dalton 1/19 (4 overs) were dangerous with the ball.
This weekend:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.