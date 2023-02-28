Forbes Advocate

Forbes Under 17s successful as junior cricket competition wraps up

March 1 2023 - 6:30am
Forbes' Under 17s have finished their regular season on a high with good victories in the Parkes District Junior Cricket Competition.

