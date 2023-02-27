Dempsey O'Connell hat trick sets up cricket win

Sunday's Lachlan Council Under 14s elimination semi-final between a rejuvenated Cowra/West Wyalong and ladder leaders Forbes proved to be closer than most pundits expected.
A knock out semi-final always adds extra spice and that's exactly how it was on Sunday with the undefeated Forbes hosting fourth placed Cowra West Wyalong at Grinsted Oval in Forbes.
After winning the toss Cowra West Wyalong sent Forbes into bat.
A steady start from the Forbes openers saw 20 runs added to the total before the bowlers found their range and rhythm dismissing the top five batsmen in quick succession.
Cowra's opening bowlers Clayton Duclos and Josh Penhall took a wicket each before Nate Gunn took three wickets in 13 balls to have Forbes in a shaky position at 5/28 off 13 overs.
Not one of the top five Forbes batsmen reached double figures.
The five wickets to fall were all bowled, just showing the importance of getting the ball pitched up and hitting the stumps.
Cayden Metzling and Max Hazell then put on a solid partnership of 34 runs to dig Forbes out of a hole before Cayden was bowled by Penhall giving him two wickets for the innings
Another good partnership of 28 by Hazell and Tom Grayson moved Forbes into the 90's and with the tail wagging the hosts were eventually all out for 106 off 34 overs.
A disappointing total by Forbes considering their high standards but credit to the bowlers who didn't allow them to get on top as they usually do.
Max Hazell 27 and Cayden Metzeling 17 were best of the Forbes batters with the bowling honours going to Nate Gunn 4/20, Clayton Duclos 3/9, Josh Penhall 2/11 and Hamish McClintok 1/2.
The Cowra West Wyalong openers survived the first two overs but it all went downhill in the third over of the innings with opener Nate Gunn, Frazer Wythes and Max Douglass all falling to the express pace of fast bowler Dempsey O'Connell.
All three wickets taken were clean bowled with Dempsey claiming a hat trick that had the Forbes crowd on their feet cheering loudly.
A valuable 42 run partnership by Penhall and Clayton Duclos enabled the Cowra WW team to claw their way back into the match before Mac Glasson struck removing three batsmen in one over to have Cowra on their knees at 6/45.
Thompson Hurford then removed Duclos with a sharp caught and bowled which saw the score at 7/54.
Canowindra's Campbell Arnott dug in for a while before being dismissed off the bowling of Harry McDonald, with Mac Glasson once again being involved with a sharp catch in the gully.
A 23 run last wicket partnership between Spencer Markrow and Oscar Munday provided entertainment for players and spectators alike before Munday was eventually out bowled by Harry McDonald to leave Forbes with a winning margin of 18 runs and remain undefeated in the LCC 14s competition.
Oscar Munday 19, Josh Penhall 17 and Clayton Duclos 16 were best of the batters with the bowling honours going to Mac Glasson 3/9, Dempsey O'Connell 3/25, Harry McDonald 2/3 and Thompson Hurford 1/12
Forbes will now host Condobolin in the grand final on Sunday, March 12.
