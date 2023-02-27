Forbes Advocate

Dempsey O'Connell hat trick sets up cricket win

Updated February 27 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday's Lachlan Council Under 14s elimination semi-final between a rejuvenated Cowra/West Wyalong and ladder leaders Forbes proved to be closer than most pundits expected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.