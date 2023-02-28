Forbes Advocate

Competition keen at this week's sales at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange

February 28 2023 - 5:00pm
The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market at Monday's cattle sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange. File picture

Cattle sale

Monday, February 27

Yarding 839 (down 66 on previous week) 

Numbers eased this sale and quality continues to be mixed. There were some good runs of finished and feeder cattle penned along with the secondary and Bos Indicus types.

