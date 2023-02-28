Competition keen at this week's sales at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange

Numbers eased this sale and quality continues to be mixed. There were some good runs of finished and feeder cattle penned along with the secondary and Bos Indicus types.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market.
Yearling steers lifted 6 to 8c/kg with those to feed receiving from 350 to 430c/kg.
The finished lines to processors sold from 330 to 380c/kg. A few pens of light weights to restockers reached 450c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks held steady selling from 310 to 364c/kg.
Grown heifers received from 300 to 355c/kg.
Cows lifted 3 to 4c with heavy 2 score selling from 262 to 285 and 3&4 score ranging from 285 to 303c/kg.
Slight drop in lamb supply, but sheep numbers were cut to just 3200 head following the cheaper rates of the past fortnight. Full buying field of processors and competition was keener across all categories of stock.
The biggest export lambs were similar to a few dollars dearer, but underneath this was rises of $8 to $15/head for most other grades.
The hot spot of the market was for nicely weighted 23-28kg cwt lambs.
Some of the plainer lambs, which were being discounted on fat cover and presentation, recorded the biggest price gains in this sale as buyers were forced to drop back onto these to fill orders and also to shandy-down their overall c/kg cost.
Export weighted crossbred lambs over 30kg cwt from $240 to a top of $275.
Strong bidding for heavy 26-30kg crossbred lambs at $220 to $256, the best crossbreds at a ballpark 840c/kg cwt but some plainer first-cross bodies still under 800c/kg.
Quality heavy trade lambs 24-26kg were well supported at $196 to $218 amid limited numbers. General run of trades $160 to $190.
Small store lambs $110 to $130 with not a lot of good lines to suit restockers. Rates for sheep bounced back over 300c/kg cwt again.
Big crossbred ewes $96 to $136 and best trade and heavy Merinos in a skin $103 to $123. Plainer light and trade ewes $50 to $85.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.