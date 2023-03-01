From the mayor's desk: let's celebrate

International Women's Day is on Tuesday 7 March and I am looking forward to hosting an amazing celebration in conjunction with the NSW Government.
Our guest this year has already caught the attention of so many, and I look forward to introducing Dr Neryl East to our town.
Dr East is a professionally acclaimed public speaker, published author, has worked in the media in the past including as an announcer at the Sydney Olympics. She herself has thrived in a once male-dominated industry. She will share her learned wisdom with us on how to communicate effectively - not just at work but at home and in our personal lives.
I encourage all our women to join with us on the luscious shores of Lake Forbes for an early morning session of yoga and meditation, followed by breakfast, music and Dr East's address.
We are making full use of Dr East's specialised skills are excited to be able to offer our businesses the chance to share in Dr East's knowledge and guidance at a free event at Club Forbes on 7 March. We want you to stand out for the right reasons, understand the nuances of the pillars of reputation.
As Dr East points out, you can't control your reputation but you are influencing it every moment. We want to help you learn the tools for reacting to negative comments online, to learn the keys to getting your message across in order to make your customers sit up and take notice - and take notice for the right reasons.
Continue building your best business reputation.
Make sure you book your spot for the IWD breakfast or the business event, you won't be disappointed. To book visit 123tix.com.au
Enjoy your week, and God bless.
