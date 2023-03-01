Forbes Advocate

Special guests and sausage sizzles in busy month ahead for Forbes View Club

By Alison Lockhart, Publicity
March 1 2023 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne-Marie Mioche.

The year 2023 is the 63rd birthday of View Clubs of Australia and your committee is working on guest speakers for this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.