Special guests and sausage sizzles in busy month ahead for Forbes View Club

The year 2023 is the 63rd birthday of View Clubs of Australia and your committee is working on guest speakers for this year.
At our next lunch on March 9 the guest speaker will be Jacqui Handley, the Residential Manager of Jemalong Residential Village. Ladies, book in early with your contact.
Also, we are having a visit from Anne-Louise O'Connor , the Zone Councillor for our Area on Saturday March 11 at 12 noon for 12.30pm at Club Forbes.
We will be having a lunch meeting that day and would like some members as well as the committee to attend. Please advise your contact when you book for the monthly lunch.
Forbes View Club is holding the sausage sizzle at Bunnings on Saturday April 1 as a fundraiser for the Learning-for-Life students. Anyone who can volunteer, please let Helen Hurley know - even one hour of your time.
The February meeting went very well when we had Anne-Marie Mioche CEO of Catholic Care as our guest. She gave a comprehensive talk on the development of Catholic Care from its beginnings in one small office to the present day with projects all over the Central West.
To keep you up to date on our 8 "Learning for Life" students, we are now paying for these students on a monthly basis with direct debit from the bank and, so far we are able to cover these payments.
We were directed that we can contact our students by email to support them and Chris Phillips is doing a wonderful job keeping contact with them and this is working well.
We are being thrust into using computers more and more and some among us have even mastered Zoom, Skype, Facetime and Video messaging. Judy Kerr has also to do the books on her computer - no paperwork now.
Also "The View Matters" magazine is now available online, you can download it from www.view.org.au/resources/publications
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.