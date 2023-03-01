Looking at Landcare: Parkes Painters, Potters on board for Homegrown's big day

Hi Landcarers,
As part of the Homegrown Parkes event, we are pleased to welcome you to an exhibition in the Cooke Park Pavilion.
The Parkes Potters Group and the Parkes Painters Group are working together to contribute their beautiful pieces of work to the joint exhibition on Saturday, 25 March.
We are thrilled to be able to promote our wonderful local artists to showcase their amazing works of art as part of the event.
The Exhibition will be open during the entirety of the event between 9am and 2pm and can be accessed via the steps or ramp at the Pavilion.
As an added bonus (as if this fabulous artwork wasn't enough), we welcome Steve Lindsay to make good use of the Pavilion Piano during the exhibition. It's like a match made in heaven...amazing art and beautiful music!
If you are interested in taking up either painting or pottery, there will be plenty of local artists on hand to head you in the right direction. We love homegrown art!
We are pleased to have Elsie Mahon bringing together the art and pottery exhibition for the Homegrown Parkes event.
If you haven't registered as a Homegrown Parkes stallholder, applications are open until Thursday, 9 March, or until we have filled our allocations. Please note that stallholder insurance is required. I have provided a link to options for insurance if you don't currently have insurance in the application form online. Stallholder registrations are free.
Homegrown Parkes is a free event open to everyone between 9am and 2pm on Saturday, 25 March at Cooke Park and is proudly supported by Central West Lachlan Landcare, Parkes Shire Council and Parkes Community Arts.
We have set up a one stop shop for all Homegrown Parkes events, competitions and anything else that will help you to be part of our morning, that can be found here: https://bit.ly/HomegrownParkes
Our free garden tour with Costa still has some spaces available. The Higgins family will be talking about successes and failures in the garden and encouraging families to get out into their garden patch, no matter how big or small....and start growing. The bus will depart from Cooke Park at 1pm. Bookings are essential and access is only available via the bus registration.
The event will be officially opened at 9am at the Pavilion by Costa Georgiadis.
For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.