Visitors enjoy improvements to new-look 'Bowlie' Advertising Feature

View + 7 Photos

If it's a while since you've visited the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, it's worth dropping in to catch up on the latest.

The 'Bowlie' is looking fresh with all-new furniture, upgraded TAB and gaming areas and the deck - well, it's an absolute picture overlooking Lake Forbes.

Manager Jeff Nicholson says the club is in a good position and in the midst of some significant improvements.

The club is available for functions: they can provide the catering or you can BYO.

One of the most popular features for functions is the deck, with seating overlooking Lake Forbes and a beautiful double timber fort crafted locally by Rick's Timber Works for the children.



"We're looking at expanding that to cater for birthday parties, as well as baby showers and other events," Jeff said.

A "Steak by the Lake" event on January 26 booked out fast and diners enjoyed a front row seat to the Australia Day fireworks. Another is planned for Mother's Day lunch so make sure you reserve your seats early.

That doesn't mean you have to wait for a special occasion: the Bowlie boasts the best beer prices around and regular meals as well.

"Members are still paying $6 a schooner and $4.50 in happy hour which is Fridays and Sundays," Jeff said.

The Chinese restaurant offers $10 lunchtime meal specials Wednesday to Sunday as well as dinners - popular with those coming down for a game of bowls.

There's a game for everyone with social bowls on Wednesday mornings, Thursday afternoons and Sunday mornings and the regulars happy to help you get started.

Forbes is also well represented in competitive bowls with some top talent coming out of the club over many years.

Friday nights are for the pool competition and there are raffles with a $100 fuel voucher from Loomzy's up for grabs every week.

After the impacts of COVID-19 lockdowns and floods on the past few years, businesses are finding a game of barefoot bowls and a meal a great way to treat the team, Jeff said.

While it might be hard to imagine, he'd encourage businesses to get in touch if they'd like to have their Christmas function at the Bowlie.

The Forbes Sports and Recreation Club offers both social and competitive bowls memberships.



They currently have 800 members and the club is in a good position, Jeff says, with works to date self-funded.



The barbecue area is still to be upgraded and there are more tables and chairs coming.