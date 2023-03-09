Forbes Public scoops the pool at Lachlan, qualifies 20 swimmers for Western

A whopping 20 Forbes Public School swimmers have qualified for the Western regional carnival this week after success at Lachlan District.
Twenty-six students went to Condobolin for the Lachlan carnival on February 24, with many achieving personal best times.
Those who had success at Lachlan now represent the district in Dubbo on March 10.
Leo Dwyer Dwyer and Max Pointon have qualified across six and seven events respectively after a major haul of medals in Condobolin.
Leo placed first in his 100m freestyle; 50m backstroke; 50m butterfly; individual medley and with the school's junior boys' relay team; second in the 50m freestyle; and third in 50m breast stroke.
Max placed first in his 50m breast stroke and butterfly; second in 50m freestyle; 200m individual medley; 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle; and third in his 100m freestyle and with the school's senior boys' relay team.
Jamaraki Ware is another competing across numerous events with firsts in his 10 yrs 50m freestyle; 50m breaststroke and with the junior boys relay; and a second in 50m backstroke.
Jono Webb claimed gold in his 12 yrs 50 m Freestyle; 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly; third in his 200m individual medley and with the senior boys' relay team.
Jack Pointon is through to Dubbo after firsts in the 9 years 50m freestyle and with the junior boys' relay team; and second in his 50m butterfly.
Willa Turner has earned a Western berth in three events with first in her senior 50m breast stroke; second with the senior girs' relay and third in the 12 years 50m freestyle.
Isabella Spice is competing with the senior girls' relay and in 11 yearrs 50m freestyle after placing third at Lachlan.
Miles Turner has also qualified with the first-placed junior relay team and at an individual level with gold in the 8 years 50m freestyle.
Other swimmers heading to Dubbo are:
Forbes Public School's Katie Stitt said all students who attended on Friday should be very proud of their efforts and excellent sportsmanship.
"Congratulations to those who made it to the next level and good luck in Dubbo," she said.
Following the Dubbo trial, a group will represent the Western PSSA at the Olympic Park in Sydney on Wednesday and Thursday, April 5 and 6.
