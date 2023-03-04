$250,000 CCTV upgrade provides police clear view of CBD

Police have a much clearer view of what's happening in the central business district with the connection of a $250,000 closed-circuit television network upgrade.
Mayor Phyllis Miller says it is a significant upgrade on previous technology.
"Everything about it is sensational. It is unbelievable, the resolution of those pictures," she said.
"It's a really big deterrent.
"You won't want to be down in our CBD doing anything wrong, you will be caught."
Forbes Police Inspector Shane Jessep says the feed can be live-monitored 24-hours a day.
"It will aid greatly in detecting and identifying offences and offenders," he said.
"We are confident it will be a deterrent for any form of antisocial behaviour in our CBD."
Typical issues can be anything from alcohol-related offences to traffic incidents, he said.
Advisory signs are in place around Forbes to let people know they are on camera.
Mayor Miller says the council can extend its coverage in future as and if "black spots" are discovered.
