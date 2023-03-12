Service NSW based at TAFE during flood repairs to Rankin Street

Service NSW has set up in Forbes' TAFE campus as repairs to its flooded Rankin Street premises continue.
Service NSW has confirmed the Forbes service centre is temporarily operation from Building A in the Browne Street TAFE campus 9am to 4pm weekdays.
Customers can complete more than 1000 government services and transactions including driving tests and exams at the temporary centre.
The permanent location at 139 Rankin Street Forbes is closed for repairs after the November floods.
Service NSW initially sent out its mobile service centre to help with transactions and allow customers to replace documents lost in the floods.
"Service NSW is working hard to reopen this site and is taking the opportunity to deliver a new look and feel through a digital-first design which will include extra service counters and additional computers for knowledge tests," a statement provided to The Forbes Advocate said.
"Service NSW apologises for any inconvenience caused to our valued customers during this time."
