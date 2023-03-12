Forbes Advocate
Service NSW based at TAFE during flood repairs to Rankin Street

Updated March 13 2023 - 9:24am, first published 7:30am
Service NSW is based at the Forbes TAFE on the corner of Brown and Harold streets while flood repairs to the Rankin Street premises are under way.

