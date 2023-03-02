Forbes Advocate
ABBA Festival planned to return to Trundle this October, Parkes Shire Council announces

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:45pm
While the Trundle ABBA Festival had been cancelled for a third year in a row in 2022, this time of severe wet weather, the Saturday night concert with ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again still went ahead in Parkes. The 2023 event has now been announced. Picture by Jenny Kingham

It's back, hopefully for real this time!

