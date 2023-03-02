Forbes Advocate

Damage bill: more than $2 million flood repair to do on Henry Lawson Way alone

Updated March 2 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 3:54pm
Forbes Shire Council has 30,000 square metres of road surface to repair on the Henry Lawson Way between Forbes and Grenfell with flood damage totalling more than $2million. Picture Forbes Shire Council business papers

More than $2 million worth of flood repair is needed on the Henry Lawson Way, Forbes Shire Council has revealed.

Local News

