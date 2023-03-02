Damage bill: more than $2 million flood repair to do on Henry Lawson Way alone

More than $2 million worth of flood repair is needed on the Henry Lawson Way, Forbes Shire Council has revealed.
The Grenfell road sustained "significant" pavement damage during the floods, and was then used as the Newell Highway detour for weeks, the council's Manager Works said in a report to councillors' February meeting.
The result was significant damage over the entire length of the road, the report states.
Forbes Shire Council has commenced reconstruction work estimated to total more than $2 million, with 30,000 square metres of pavement to be repaired over 204 damaged sections.
The Newell Highway was closed to heavy vehicles for 49 days. Roadworks crews built levee banks, pumped water off the road and laid 6000 tonnes of asphalt to get it open again.
Councillors backed a fresh push to lobby Federal and State governments to upgrade the Marsden area between Forbes and West Wyalong to provide uninterrupted vehicle access during major floods.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.