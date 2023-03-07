Rising star Holly brings home NSW PSSA silver with Polding

Look out cricket world, Forbes has a new rising star.
Holly Maslin is home from the NSW PSSA cricket titles with a silver medal for her Polding team - and a swag of wickets and maiden overs to her name through the early stages of the competition.
The 10-year-old St Laurence's student, along with Parkes' Daisy Rice, Trundle's Vashti Williams and Bourke's Olivia Turnbull, was selected for the Polding girls' team to contest the PSSA titles for a chance at State selection.
Holly's been playing cricket as long as she remembers with a couple of older siblings ready to have a hit in the backyard on top of Forbes Junior Cricket competition.
She's focussed on her bowling, developing handy pace with the odd spinner to keep the batsmen guessing.
Holly has already earned a place on the Forbes team and hopes to join the Western girls' academy based out of Orange.
The State PSSA campaign with Polding was an amazing experience, and she's made some great friends through the team.
Polding were undefeated across the week-long carnival, playing two 25-over matches per day in Bathurst, but went down in a tough grand final to Sydney West.
Polding began well after losing the toss and being sent into the field, keeping the Sydney West run rate at just 2.2 for the first 10 overs of the innings.
The opening Polding bowling trio of Bathurst's Poppi Stephen, Forbes' Holly Maslin and Dubbo's Lily Railz were all excellent in their opening spells.
Holly bowled a maiden and restrained Sydney West to just one run in a second.
However, the loss of the first wicket for Sydney West didn't spark a collapse but instead led to them finding a steady flow of runs.
Some loose bowling from Polding saw Gayathri Naik (28) and Kaya Kumar (26) lift the run rate and put the pressure back on the fielding side.
Late runs from Kamakshi Sheoran (17) pushed Sydney West into triple figures.
Stephen was the best of the Polding bowlers with 3-13.
Polding lost an early wicket but remaining opener Vashti Williams and new batter Stephen put on early runs.
The loss in quick succession of Williams (16) and Stephen (9) were a big blow, making it 3-33, and the removal of Railz (6) for the fifth wicket marked the beginning of the end for Polding.
The team's success saw two members chosen for the NSW PSSA team, with Poppi Stephen and Lily Railz to travel to Darwin for the State championships.
