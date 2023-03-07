Forbes Advocate
Rising star Holly brings home NSW PSSA silver with Polding

Updated March 8 2023 - 2:40pm, first published March 7 2023 - 8:00pm
The silver medal-winning Polding cricket team and (inset) Holly Maslin. Pictures supplied

Look out cricket world, Forbes has a new rising star.

