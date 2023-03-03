Teen charged after thefts from motor vehicles

A teenager has been arrested and charged after investigations into a series of thefts from vehicles in Forbes.
Police said the offences occurred over Wednesday night, and they had made an arrest by Friday.
A young person was being conditionally bailed to face Forbes Children's Court at a later date.
Investigations do to continue, to identify potential other offenders, and police would still like to hear from witnesses or anyone in North Forbes with CCTV footage that may be of assistance.
You can contact Forbes police on 6853 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.