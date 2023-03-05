Forbes Advocate

Sensational in sport: congratulations to our 2022 SOYA winners

Updated March 5 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 11:08am
Our 2022 winners include (clockwise from left) Charlie French, Shanika Harpur, Forbes Magpies, Jaggar King and Stella Bull.

Kirby Maslin has been named our 2022 Sportsperson of the Year and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts runner up on local sport's big day.

Local News

