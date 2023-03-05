Sensational in sport: congratulations to our 2022 SOYA winners

Kirby Maslin has been named our 2022 Sportsperson of the Year and Hugh Hope-Hodgetts runner up on local sport's big day.
Forbes' Sportsperson of the Year awards were at the Golf and Sportsman's Hotel on Saturday afternoon, with special guest Geoff Mann.
SOYA president Marianne Hardy spoke about the importance of sport in our community, particularly given the challenges Forbes had faced through COVID-19 and flooding.
She paid tribute to all in attendance for their contributions - whether player, parent, administrator, coach, referee, sponsor or fan.
"Without you all doing your part sport wouldn't happen the way it does in Forbes today," she said.
Ms Hardy thanked the committee and independent judging panel for their work to organise the awards and particularly for the hard work of determining this year's winners from many diverse and worthy nominations.
Nominations for the 2023 awards are open, with forms available on the Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Facebook page or by contacting committee members.
This year's winners are:
Seventeen-year-old Kirby Maslin is is rising through women's rugby league ranks fast. She has been selected for the Penrith Panthers Under 19s Tarsha Gale side, was in the Goannas' grand final team in last year's women's competition and represented Western Rams in a trial. She also plays rugby union, receiving the coach's award for the Platypi women's team and gaining selection in the central west Under 17s for the NSW youth championships.
Hugh Hope-Hodgetts took out his first national title at the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships, coming first in his class. He also had firsts in the Casey Stoner Cup, Central Coast Cup, NSW Senior Long Track, Australian Junior Track titles.
Forbes Rugby Union's Charlie French was in the Central West Blue Bulls team that finished runners up in the NSW Rugby championship, then gained selection for the NSW Country Cockatoos. He captained the team to a win in the Border Cup against Queensland Country.
Motorbike racing star Sam Drane was named America's Youth Rider of the Year in 2022 after dominating his class at the AMA Flat Track Championships. He won 33 of his 36 events.
Stella Bull is a dedicated sportsperson achieving in rugby league, athletics, swimming, cross country, soccer, AFL and dance.
Forbes Magpies first grade rugby league team, who won the inaugural Peter McDonald premiership when Group 10 and Group 11 combined in 2022.
Rhys Woods has been involved with Forbes Rugby Union Club as both player and committee member. As president he has navigated the club through two challenging COVID years and flooding while continuing to build the club by assisting with the introduction of a women's team. He's also involved in popular annual president's lunch.
Forbes Public School AFL team
Jessica Ashcroft was presented with the 2022 NRL Women in League Award for her work as a referee, coach and mentor with Forbes Magpies Junior Rugby League. That national honour is presented to someone who has acted as an exceptional advocate for women in rugby league.
After attending a ski school he learnt the basic skills needed and pass the requirements for slalom skiing. He attended his first tournament and placed 1st in the Slalom, skiing a PB - 4 bouys at 46kms with a 18m rope. At his second tournament he placed 1st in the Slalom and the Trick events which gave him a rating and an opportunity to attend the State and National Titles as a member of the NSW Tournament Water Ski Team. Jagger placed 1st in both Slalom and Trick at the State titles, then went on to place 3rd in both events at the National titles. His goal is to make Junior Worlds.
Shanika Harpur has been refereeing rugby league for six years now, and her second of helping with Western area games development. She accepted the position of games development officer. She also fulfils many refereeing duties from Forbes to Sydney.
Jolene Jones, the "go-to girl" for many organisations in the community through her job. She reaches out to many and goes out of her way to help beyond what is asked of her, whether it's providing a microphone for a sports club on a Saturday afternoon or helping lift and relocate sports gear from clubs as last year's flood peaks were rising.
Georgie Coote, who has been participating and achieving excellent results in touch, league tag and touch for a number of years now representing her school, town and area. She plays with Parkes Pumas AFL, combined catholic schools touch football pathways, Goannas western women's rugby league team, Sydney Roosters junior development squad.
Our other outstanding monthly winners through the year were:
Forbes Magpies Junior Rugby League Club
Sophia Angrave - represented Forbes Public School at Lachlan athletics in discus after winning at her school
