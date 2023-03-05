Sensational in sport: congratulations to our 2022 SOYA winners

After attending a ski school he learnt the basic skills needed and pass the requirements for slalom skiing. He attended his first tournament and placed 1st in the Slalom, skiing a PB - 4 bouys at 46kms with a 18m rope. At his second tournament he placed 1st in the Slalom and the Trick events which gave him a rating and an opportunity to attend the State and National Titles as a member of the NSW Tournament Water Ski Team. Jagger placed 1st in both Slalom and Trick at the State titles, then went on to place 3rd in both events at the National titles. His goal is to make Junior Worlds.